Dan Quinn: Falcons’ Devonta Freeman set to return to practice Monday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – After missing the last two of Atlanta’s preseason games with a concussion, Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman
will return to practice on Monday.
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Freeman will participate in individual drills upon return to practice and nothing beyond that.
Quinn did however rule out the following players for Thursday’s game: linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (chest), running back Brian Hill (ankle) and offensive lineman Kevin Graf (ankle).
Another injured Falcon who missed Atlanta’s third preseason game was rookie Damontae Kazee. The defensive back suffered an ankle sprain against the Steelers and has been held out since. Quinn was unsure of Kazee’s status for the preseason finale, but did rule him out for practice on Monday.