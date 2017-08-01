Dan Quinn: Falcons’ Devonta Freeman set to return to practice Monday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – After missing the last two of Atlanta’s preseason games with a concussion, Pro Bowl running backwill return to practice on Monday.

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Freeman will participate in individual drills upon return to practice and nothing beyond that.

Quinn did however rule out the following players for Thursday’s game: linebacker LaRoy Reynolds (chest), running back Brian Hill (ankle) and offensive lineman Kevin Graf (ankle).