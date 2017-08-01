News

WATCH: Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson makes great interception in end zone

Will McFadden AtlantaFalcons.com

ATLANTA -- When the Falcons defense needed a stop, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson came through with an impressive interception in the end zone.

Jacksonville tried to feed a lob pass to receiver Dede Westbrook for a touchdown, but the fifth-year cornerback made contact with the ball at its highest point and tipped it to himself to secure the turnover.

Wreh-Wilson's interception came on the 11th play of the Jaguars' second possession, after Atlanta's first possession ended in a three-and-out. The drive began with back-to-back defensive penalties for a total of 20 yards.

Jacksonville covered a total of 62 yards on the drive and picked up four first downs, making it down to the 4-yard line before Wreh-Wilson put an end to the possession.

Wreh-Wilson was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He started 14 games in three seasons with the Titans and recorded 73 tackles, 14 pass defenses and one interception. He was signed by the Falcons in 2016 and played in one game last season.

