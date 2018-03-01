NFL free agency primer: Falcons' team needs, key dates, list of free agents, completed deals

This is an exciting time for teams and fan bases around the league as bidding wars break out and improvements are made by clubs who hope to compete for the Lombardi Trophy in the fall.
With free agency just around the corner, Falcons fans may be looking for a refresher on the league timeline, which Falcons players are set to hit free agency and what moves the team has already made. Luckily, we’ve compiled all of that information.
Oh, and be sure to check out or Falcons Free Agent Tracker, which will drop at the start of free agency and will be updated throughout the coming weeks with any moves the team makes.
What the Falcons have done to date
Here are the moves the Falcons have announced prior to the start of free agency on Wednesday:
- March 2 - Falcons released veteran defensive end Shelby
- March 2 – Falcons to release tight end Toilolo
- March 5 – Falcons agree on three-year extension with Bryant
- March 10 – Falcons sign CB Wreh-Wilson to extension
- March 12 – Falcons place second-round tenders on Allen, Garland
- March 13 - Falcons extend CB McFadden and OL Pasztor
The official start of free agency and timeline
Beginning Monday, teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year, which begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
This time, known as the 48-hour legal tampering period, allows teams to contact agents, but no contracts can be signed until the beginning of the new league year.
At 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, all 2017 contracts will expire and teams will be free to officially sign players who have become unrestricted free agents. The trading period for 2018 will also officially begin at the start of the new league year, allowing teams to announce and send any trade agreements to the league office.
Falcons’ team needs heading into free agency
Nobody outside of the team’s headquarters in Flowery Branch can say for sure what the Falcons’ plan is heading into free agency, but there are a few positions that it makes sense for them to target. It’s important to note, however, that the Falcons have limited cap space available and likely won’t make many big splashes in free agency.
Defensive line: Potentially losing
Fullback: With
Offensive guard: The Falcons don’t have a glaring hole at offensive guard with
Tight end: There’s no need to hit the panic button with
Wide receiver:
List of Falcons’ unrestricted free agents
Adrian Clayborn, DE - Clayborn recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2017, including a franchise-record six sacks in the Falcons’ win over the Cowboys – one shy of the NFL single-game record.
Derrick Coleman, FB - Coleman signed a one-year deal with the Falcons prior to the start of last season. The fullback position isn’t nearly as prominent in today’s NFL as it was in previous decades, but the Falcons have often been among the teams that utilize a lead blocker in the backfield.
Taylor Gabriel, WR - The 26-year-old receiver was re-signed prior to the 2017 season, and he once again proved to be a unique part of Atlanta’s offense. In his two seasons with the Falcons, Gabriel caught 68 passes for 957 yards and seven touchdowns.
Dontari Poe, DT - One of the primary free-agent signings for the Falcons last offseason, Poe agreed to a one-year deal with Atlanta for the 2017 season. Poe recorded 23 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2017.
Ahtyba Rubin, DL - The 31-year-old defensive tackle was active for 10 games during the 2017 season, recording 15 tackles and two tackles in the playoffs.
Courtney Upshaw, DL - In his two years with Atlanta, Upshaw started five games and was active for 26 contests, primarily providing depth on the defensive line. The 28-year-old recorded 32 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in his two seasons with the Falcons.
List of Falcons’ restricted free agents
