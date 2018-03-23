NFL free agency: Falcons agree to terms with former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – After making a visit to Atlanta earlier this week, the Falcons have agreed to terms with cornerback and three-time Pro Bowler on special teams,
Bethel, 27, became a Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with the Arizona Cardinals; he would be a quality depth piece for the Falcons’ secondary, but his biggest impact could come on special teams, where he is considered one of the top players in the NFL.
Bethel was a 2012 sixth-round draft pick out of Presbyterian College. Over the past three seasons, Bethel intercepted four passes, returning three of them for touchdowns.
Le pick six de Justin Bethel #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/vGHN143Hsg— Parlons NFL (@Parlons_NFL) September 10, 2017