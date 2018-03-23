NFL free agency: Falcons agree to terms with former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel

The Falcons and Justin Bethel, a cornerback and three-time Pro Bowler on special teams met at the team’s facility on Tuesday afternoon.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – After making a visit to Atlanta earlier this week, the Falcons have agreed to terms with cornerback and three-time Pro Bowler on special teams, Justin Bethel .

RELATED CONTENT

Bethel, 27, became a Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with the Arizona Cardinals; he would be a quality depth piece for the Falcons’ secondary, but his biggest impact could come on special teams, where he is considered one of the top players in the NFL.

Bethel was a 2012 sixth-round draft pick out of Presbyterian College. Over the past three seasons, Bethel intercepted four passes, returning three of them for touchdowns.