  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

NFL free agency: Falcons agree to terms with former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel

Posted 5 hours ago

Will McFadden AtlantaFalcons.com

The Falcons and Justin Bethel, a cornerback and three-time Pro Bowler on special teams met at the team’s facility on Tuesday afternoon.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – After making a visit to Atlanta earlier this week, the Falcons have agreed to terms with cornerback and three-time Pro Bowler on special teams, Justin Bethel.

RELATED CONTENT

Bethel, 27, became a Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with the Arizona Cardinals; he would be a quality depth piece for the Falcons’ secondary, but his biggest impact could come on special teams, where he is considered one of the top players in the NFL.

Bethel was a 2012 sixth-round draft pick out of Presbyterian College. Over the past three seasons, Bethel intercepted four passes, returning three of them for touchdowns.  

Thus far in free agency, the Falcons have addressed a number of positions. The first outside acquisition the team made was signing former 49ers offensive lineman Brandon Fusco. They also acquired veteran tight end Logan Paulsen and also re-signed defensive end Derrick Shelby.  Outside of those signings, the Falcons have focused on re-signing their own players and keeping some of the pieces together from their back-to-back trips to the postseason.

Please Note

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on AtlantaFalcons.com represent those of the individual authors. Unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the Atlanta Falcons’ organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. The writers’ views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Falcons officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.