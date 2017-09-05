Falcons sign quarterback Trevor Knight to practice squad, release DL Taniela Tupou

The Falcons announced the signing of quarterback Trevor Knight to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons announced the signing of quarterback Trevor Knight to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. To clear space for Knight, the Falcons have waived defensive lineman Taniela Tupou.

Knight was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals after this year’s NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback appeared in three preseason games for the Cardinals, completing two passes for 19 yards and gaining 14 yards on eight carries.

Prior to beginning his NFL career, Knight played quarterback for both the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies.

After earning the starting position for the Sooners as a redshirt freshman in 2013, Knight threw for a combined 3,424 yards with 25 touchdowns and 19 interceptions over the next three season. Prior to the 2016 season, Knight transferred to Texas A&M, where he threw for 2,432 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his only season with the Aggies.

Tupou was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played in the team's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins. The Falcons invited Tupou to rookie minicamp this spring, signing him to a contract afterwards.

Tupou played in all four of the Falcons' preseason games, registering six combined tackles, including a tackle for a loss.