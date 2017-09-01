News

Falcons' rookie LB Duke Riley will start in base package vs. Bears

Will McFadden AtlantaFalcons.com

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Rookie linebacker Duke Riley will start at the WILL linebacker position in the Falcons' base package against the Bears on Sunday, coach Dan Quinn announced after Friday's practice.

"Duke has been somebody that's impressed us right from the beginning," Quinn said. "He's going to play a lot. He's going to start at WILL linebacker in the base package; he's going to be active in the nickel package as well."

The Falcons value versatility on defense, and they will use certain packages based on the matchups that occur during each game. Quinn has said that Atlanta operated out of its nickel package about 70 percent of the time last season, and its base package about 30 percent of the time.

