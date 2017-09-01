Falcons hosting Rise Up Rally at Atlantic Station to kick off the 2017 NFL season

To welcome the 2017 NFL season in style, the Falcons and Atlantic Station are partnering to host a free Rise Up Rally.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- To welcome the 2017 NFL season in style, the Falcons and Atlantic Station are partnering to host a free Rise Up Rally on Friday, Sept. 8 from 5-8 p.m. ET.

Here are the details for the event:

When: Friday, Sept. 8 from 5-8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 from 5-8 p.m. Where: Central Park at Atlantic Station (1380 Atlantic Dr. Atlanta, GA. 30363)

Central Park at Atlantic Station (1380 Atlantic Dr. Atlanta, GA. 30363) Admission: Free

Free Parking: Free

Those who plan on attending are encouraged to wear red and black in celebration of the reigning NFC champions. The event will feature appearances by Freddie Falcon, the Falcons cheerleaders, various Falcons’ legends and the Falcons drumline.

Throughout the evening, there will be raffle drawings for official autographed merchandise and game tickets. Fans can also enjoy various tailgating games, such as corn hole, a video game station where Madden NFL 2018 can be played and a live DJ, among other attractions.

Once the rally has finished, fans can head to one of the 14 restaurants located in Atlantic Station and enjoy two hours of complimentary parking in the parking garage.

The Falcons begin their 2017 regular season on the road against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.