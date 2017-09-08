Dan Quinn says Falcons 'very fortunate from an injury standpoint' after win over Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Unlike some other teams around the league, the Falcons (1-0) left their 23-17 road win against the Chicago Bears (0-1) on Sunday afternoon with no significant injuries.

Cardinals running David Johnson (wrist) and Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson (knee) were two of the notable players who suffered injuries during the NFL’s opening weekend, but coach Dan Quinn says the Falcons are “very fortunate” when it comes to their injury situation.

“We actually are very fortunate from an injury standpoint,” Quinn said during a conference call on Monday. “We may have a player or two that’s limited, but nothing that was serious – no MRIs, no medical checks in that way. So, that part, we came out healthy. We’re able to have a normal week, which is great for us after the opener.”

Rookie running back Brian Hill was the only player who did not participate in practice last week, and no updated timetable has been provided for when he might return. Outside of Hill, offensive lineman Austin Pasztor and running back Terron Ward were also limited during last week’s practices.

Atlanta will host the Green Bay Packers (1-0) this Sunday in the first regular season game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If weather permits, it will also be the first time the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open during a game. The contest will be televised on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.