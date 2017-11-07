The Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft Tracker is an aggregation of reputable mock drafts throughout the country showing who the experts predict the Falcons will pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Editor's note: The Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft Tracker is an aggregation of reputable mock drafts throughout the country showing who the experts predict the Falcons will pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The tracker has been updated to reflect all mock drafts published through March 1 and will be updated every Tuesday.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Teams are at the NFL combine this week to speak with some of the top draft prospects and watch them compete in on-field workouts in an effort to better gauge how a player could impact their roster.

Since the Super Bowl ended, experts and analysts across the country have been releasing mock drafts at incredible speed. While the combine is certain to impact the mock drafts moving forward, let’s take a look at what the current mocks project the Falcons to do in April’s draft.

EXPERT: Matt Tabeek - AtlantaFalcons.com



PICK: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: March 1



TABEEK'S ANALYSIS: "While we haven't even hit free agency yet, one thing is clear: the Falcons will likely need to bolster their interior defensive line -- and there's a lot to like about Bryan, who is the son of a Navy SEAL. Bryan is quick, aggressive and can play both defensive tackle and end, which Dan Quinn likes." To see all of Tabeek's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Mel Kiper - ESPN Football Analyst

PICK: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 21

KIPER'S ANALYSIS: “Wynn is another prospect who helped himself at the Senior Bowl. He was one of the best offensive linemen there, and he neutralized pass-rushers on almost every one-on-one rep. Wynn played guard and tackle for the Bulldogs, but at 6-2, 308, scouts see him as a guard at the next level. By picking Wynn, Atlanta could upgrade on Wes Schweitzer on the right side or move on from Andy Levitre on the left side. Defensive tackle and receiver are other positions to watch with this pick, depending on what happens in free agency.” To see all of Kiper's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Todd McShay - ESPN Senior Writer



PICK: James Daniels, OG/C, Iowa

LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 6



MCSHAY'S ANALYSIS: “The Falcons may look to the defensive line with Dontari Poe and Courtney Upshaw both free agents, but they could also upgrade their running game with Daniels. He played mostly at center for Iowa but does have experience at guard. He has very consistent tape.” To see all of McShay's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Charles Davis - NFL.com Media Analyst



PICK: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 20

DAVIS' ANALYSIS: “Wynn was a tremendous LT for the Bulldogs, and I think he will be an instant starter at OG for the Falcons. He had an excellent Senior Bowl week of practices at his new spot inside.” To see all of Davis' latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Daniel Jeremiah - NFL.com Media Analyst



PICK: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Jan. 19



JEREMIAH'S ANALYSIS: “Phillips has outstanding power and I believe he's an underrated athlete. He dominates against the run.” To see all of Jeremiah's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Charley Casserly - NFL.com Media Analyst



PICK: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 13



CASSERLY'S ANALYSIS: “He played left tackle in college but fits best as a guard at the next level.” To see all of Casserly's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Bucky Brooks - NFL.com Analyst



PICK: Billy Price, OG/C, Ohio State



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Jan. 26

BROOKS' ANALYSIS: “Versatile interior blocker with a nasty demeanor and a rugged game.” To see all of Brooks' latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Lance Zierlein - NFL.com Media Draft Analyst



PICK: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Jan. 30



ZIERLEIN'S ANALYSIS: “Wynn is a perfect fit for the Falcons' scheme, and they happen to need guard help. Wynn is also a capable swing tackle, if he's needed in that role.” To see all of Zierlein's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Chad Reuter - NFL.com Draft Analyst



PICK: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 27



REUTER'S ANALYSIS: "Harrison's combination of hustle, strength, and quickness will make him an excellent piece to add to the Falcons' front line if Dontari Poe departs in free agency." To see all of Reuter's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Chris Trapasso - CBS Sports



PICK: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 26

TRAPASSO'S ANALYSIS: “Hurst playing next to Grady Jarrett would provide the Falcons with one of the best young interior pass-rushing duos in football.” To see all of Trapasso's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: R.J. White - CBS Sports



PICK: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 22

WHITE'S ANALYSIS: “The Falcons don't have many needs, but one spot they could be targeting in the first round is defensive tackle, with Dontari Poe only signing a one-year deal last offseason. Bryan has earned some J.J. Watt comparisons despite the lack of stats at the collegiate level, so he could be a fast riser if he blows away the competition at the combine.” To see all of White's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Will Brinson - CBS Sports



PICK: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 27

BRINSON'S ANALYSIS: “The smart money is almost always on Dan Quinn going defense early and with Dontari Poe set to hit free agency, it wouldn't be surprising if Quinn looked to the defensive line for depth again.” To see all of Brinson's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Jared Dubin - CBS Sports



PICK: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE, Oklahoma



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 16



DUBIN'S ANALYSIS: “We all know how much the Falcons love top-flight athletes on defense, especially when it comes to the front seven. Okoronkwo fits the profile perfectly.” To see all of Dubin's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports



PICK: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 15



PRISCO'S ANALYSIS: “Their guard play last season wasn't as good as the year before, and that's a reason why the offense wasn't as good. Matt Ryan needs space in front of him.” To see all of Prisco's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Ryan Wilson - CBS Sports



PICK: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 22

WILSON'S ANALYSIS: “The Falcons could lose four defensive linemen -- including Dontari Poe -- in free agency and if Payne is still on the board they'll give serious consideration to grabbing him.” To see all of Wilson's latest mock draft, click here.

EXPERT: Albert Breer - MMQB



PICK: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida



LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: Feb. 21

BREER'S ANALYSIS: “While there are some questions about his instincts, Bryan has all the athleticism and toughness that Dan Quinn looks for in his defensive linemen, and gives the Falcons a layer of depth there.” To see all of Breer's latest mock draft, click here.