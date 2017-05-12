News
Photos
2017 Rookie Minicamp - Day 1
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday. Here is your first look at the rookie class on the practice fields in Flowery Branch.
Posted
3 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons
2017 Rookie Minicamp - Day 1
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday. Here is your first look at the rookie class on the practice fields in Flowery Branch.
