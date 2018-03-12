Early Bird Report 3/12: Falcons' offensive line ranked No. 2 in NFL; Keenum to Broncos?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Today’s Early Bird Report includes the Falcons’ place in a recent ranking of all 32 NFL offensive lines as well as reports of Case Keenum choosing a new team.
Enjoy!
FALCONS HEADLINES FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY
Pro Football Focus: Ranking all 32 offensive lines from 2017 season
Many Falcons fans lamented the performance of the team’s offensive line in 2017, believing the unit took a major step back after 2016. According to Pro Football Focus, however, that may not have been the right assumption.
In a recent piece, the football analytics site ranked all 32 offensive lines from the 2017 season, and the Falcons earned the No. 2 spot on the list.
“The Atlanta offensive line might be the complete opposite of the Tennessee unit in that the performances at the guard position did not come close to the level of play at offensive tackle and center, especially following the injury of left guard
Center
Here are more articles for Falcons fans:
- ESPN: Tender is first step towards longer-term deal for Allen
- ESPN: Falcons may have to be bargain shoppers
- AJC: Falcons not enamored with free agent class
- ESPN: Falcons should bring back Clayborn
BIGGEST NEWS FROM AROUND THE NFL
ESPN.com: QB Case Keenum intends to sign with Broncos
The first domino in a very intriguing quarterback market has reportedly fallen.
Early Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that free agent quarterback Case Keenum is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos once free agency officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Keenum finished his 2017 season with 3,547 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game.
The last time a Broncos quarterback threw for over 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns was Peyton Manning in 2014.
Keenum is hardly the only notable quarterback in the free agent market this season. His two teammates in Minnesota – Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater – will also be available in free agency, as will Kirk Cousins, who is viewed as the top prize among all quarterbacks this offseason.
Here are some more articles from around the league:
- NFL.com: Sammy Watkins heading to Kansas City
- NFL.com: Bears expected to land Allen Robinson
- CBS Sports: Norwell expected to agree to massive deal with Jags
MORE FROM ATLANTAFALCONS.COM